Is Uddhav Thackeray trying to woo Muslims?

Is the Shiv Sena trying to woo Muslims to tip the scales in a close contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming civic polls in Mumbai and other cities?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Attack on the BJP and the Sangh Parivar over their alleged “double-standards” on Hindutva, references to the Bilkis Bano case and claims that Shiv Sainiks protected Muslim places of worship during the 1992-93 riots, make it evident that Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray sent out a subtle message to Muslims.

During his speech at the party’s Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Thackeray noted that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had spoken about giving equal rights to women, and pointed to how the BJP government in Gujarat had decided to grant remission to the 11 convicts sentenced to life for gang-raping Bilkis Bano in the 2002 riots. Thackeray also said that all those, who loved the country, Muslims included, were dear to them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The reference to Bano is noteworthy as late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had supported Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat chief minister, after the 2002 Gujarat riots, and claimed that he had saved Modi’s chair after the violence by advising the BJP top brass against dropping him. Similarly, the role played by Shiv Sainiks in the 1992-93 riots in Mumbai has also been documented. This, coupled with relentless dog whistling against the Muslims, also helped the Sena chief develop his image as a ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat.’

Uddhav Thackeray’s idea, Shiv Sena leaders said, is to send out a message to the Muslims albeit subtly, that it is the Sena which can take on and defeat the BJP, especially in Mumbai. Attracting even a section of the minority voters may help the party tip the scales in a close contest with the BJP in Mumbai and other places in Maharashtra. This transfer of votes can take place especially in those areas where there is significant cultural osmosis and spatial integration between Hindus and Muslims. It may also attract a section of the Christian voters in areas like Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Compared to his father, who had a talismanic appeal and was a Hindutva demagogue, Thackeray is seen as a gentle, soft-spoken man who has tried to take the appeal of his party beyond the traditional Marathi and Hindutva voters.

A senior Shiv Sena leader admitted that they were trying to underline the Marathi-Muslim combination, albeit in a subtle manner. “However, we cannot make open appeals to the Muslims as it will give ammunition to the BJP to claim that we have drifted away from Hindutva and may also estrange our core voters. Muslims will choose to vote for the Shiv Sena as they may find it a party best poised to defeat the BJP. These swing votes may help us in close contests,” he explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 2017 BMC polls, Shiv Sena’s Haji Mohammed Halim Khan had won from Muslim-dominated Behrampada, the Sena leader pointed out, stating that even then, some Muslims had voted for the party in an attempt to defeat the BJP.

“Some of our leaders like Raju Pednekar and Rajul Patel from Andheri won from wards which have a significant Muslim presence and people from Hindi-speaking states. This is because they have a good rapport with these communities on a personal level,” he added.

Shiv Sena enjoys pockets of support among Marathi-speaking Muslims in parts like the Konkan and western Maharashtra.

Another Sena legislator said that they expected a swing in the Muslim votes towards the Sena not just in Mumbai but also in other parts of the state. “Many Muslims have been approaching Uddhavji. They feel that the Shiv Sena is a viable option as it has diluted its earlier aggression on Hindutva and is trying to send across a message that being an adherent of Hindutva does not mean that one must hate a certain community,” he claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Uddhav Thackeray is trying to attract Muslims votes. It seems that if not a drastic shift, around 4-5 per cent people may shift to him, especially where there is a no strong candidate against the BJP. This tactical voting may affect the Congress more than parties like the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Samajwadi Party (SP), which are present only in pockets… but the question is, how many Muslims will they field in the BMC polls?” said an MLA from the Muslim community. He added that Thackeray’s overtures were also aimed at getting support from Muslims in the Andheri East by-election, where the Sena is locked in a prestige battle with the BJP.