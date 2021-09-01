Issue of patwaris resolved, says Punjab revenue commissioner

Chandigarh Punjab additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, revenue, Ravneet Kaur, said on Wednesday that the issues of patwaris and kanungos had been resolved, and that they will resume work in the additional Patwar Circles with immediate effect.

Kaur added that after rounds of meetings of representatives of Revenue Patwar Union with revenue minister GS Kangar the issues had been resolved. She added that Punjab Revenue Patwaris Class 3, Service Rules 1966, provided for a training period of one-and-a-half years for patwari candidates and a probation period of three years for patwaris.

“It has been decided to amend the Rules to reduce the period of training to one year and the probation period to two years, so that the total period of training and probation is three years as against the current requirement of four-and-a-half years.” Currently, 890 patwaris are on probation; the department of revenue would proactively take up this matter with the finance department for reduction of their probation period to two years.

It was also decided that vacant posts of patwaris would be filled up expeditiously for which requisition will be sent to the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board.

It was pointed out that some of the Patwari Work Stations and Patwarkhanas provided to revenue patwaris were in urgent need of repairs and lack critical amenities. The revenue department has agreed to form committees at the district level with one representative of revenue patwaris for maintenance and repairs and provision of amenities. These district committees will submit their report to the department within a month.