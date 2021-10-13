Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IT software engineer found dead with gunshot to the neck in Kondhwa
IT software engineer found dead with gunshot to the neck in Kondhwa

PUNE An IT software engineer Ganesh Yashwant Tarlekar (47), a resident of Sunflower society, Kondhwa, was found dead with a gunshot injury in his neck on Monday
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:09 AM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE An IT software engineer Ganesh Yashwant Tarlekar (47), a resident of Sunflower society, Kondhwa, was found dead with a gunshot injury in his neck on Monday.

The police have detained two of his friends who were present with him during a party inside the flat on the day the incident took place.

According to the police, those detained had told them he had died by suicide with a pistol.

According to an FIR lodged with the Kondhwa police, the deceased is married and has a 14-year old son. He was not getting along with his wife who had left him and was staying at her mother’s house for the past one year.

Inspector Sardar Patil, Kondhwa police station said, “He was found with a bullet injury from the neck upwards into the head. His two friends have been detained and interrogation has taken place. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the duo said that the deceased shot himself with the pistol after which they ran away out of the flat with the pistol and locked the flat from outside. They later threw the pistol into a well and the policemen used a magnet to bring out the firearm.”|

