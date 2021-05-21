Home / Cities / Others / Jagannath Temple to create bio bubble for Rath Yatra
others

Jagannath Temple to create bio bubble for Rath Yatra

Three Maharana servitors and five Bhoi servitors of the 88 servitors have tested positive while constructing the three chariots on the Grand Road of Puri, said officials of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Rath construction in progress. (Photo: Sourced)

With 8 servitors engaged in construction work of chariots for upcoming Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri, Odisha, testing positive for Covid-19, the Jagannath temple administration has decided to create a bio bubble around them to prevent any further infection.

Three Maharana servitors and five Bhoi servitors of the 88 servitors have tested positive while constructing the three chariots on the Grand Road of Puri, said officials of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

“As the Rath Yatra is still a few weeks away, we don’t want more servitors to be infected and so they would function within a bio bubble. No mediapersons will be allowed near them during construction. They will be in isolation till the construction is over,” said SJTA chief administrator Dr Krishan Kumar.

Also Read | Jagannath temple shut for public till June 15 as Covid-19 cases surge

The chariot construction work began on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 15 this year. The Rath Yatra is scheduled on July 12.

The SJTA is also speeding up vaccination of servitors in the 18-44 age group ahead of the yatra, aiming to cover 4,300 servitors within 15 days.

Like last year, the Rath Yatra this year may be conducted without devotees with the necessary Covid protocol in place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP