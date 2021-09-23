Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jai Ram flies to remote Kwar village with vaccines
others

Jai Ram flies to remote Kwar village with vaccines

During his day-long tour, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones for developmental projects worth ₹7.02 crore in Kwar; he also took along 2,500 doses of Covid-19 vaccines on his flight to the remote village
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 03:21 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during a public meeting at the remote Kwar village in Rohru of Shimla on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday flew to Kwar, one of the remotest villages in Rohru assembly segment and took along 2,500 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Thakur during his day-long tour laid foundation stones for developmental projects worth 7.02 crore.

Addressing a public meeting, the CM announced the opening of HPSEB sub division at Dodra Kwar, Jal Shakti junior engineer section at Dodra, 20 lakh for Jiskun road, 15 lakh each for five panchayats of the area for carrying out developmental works in their respective areas.

He announced the opening of the SMS office at Kwar, 10 lakh each for six newly created gram panchayats of Rohru assembly constituency for construction of a new panchayat bhawan and 15,000 each for 17 mahila manuals of the area from his discretionary fund.

He said matters regarding setting up BSNL and Airtel towers would be taken up with authorities concerned to ensure better connectivity in the area.

Thakur said efforts would be made to bring people of Dodra Kwar area under the OBC category and all formalities regarding this would be completed at the earliest. He said all vacant posts of different departments, including SDM, would be filled up on priority basis.

He said the Chanshal area will be developed under Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein Scheme for Ski and winter sports destinations. He said this will give a new fillip for tourism activities.

