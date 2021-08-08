Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jai Ram goes on foundation laying spree in home segment

Ahead of elections, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur announced a sub-divisional magistrate office at Thachi and sub-tehsil for Balichowki in his home assembly segment
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur announced setting up of 33 KV sub-station at Thachi to solve the voltage problem of the area. (HT File)

Ahead of elections, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur announced a sub-divisional magistrate office at Thachi and sub-tehsil for Balichowki in his home assembly segment.

He inaugurated and laid foundations stones for project worth 14.50 crore at Thachi. He said Thachi area will be developed from ecotourism point of view to attract tourists to this area.

He announced setting up of 33 KV sub-station at Thachi to solve the voltage problem of the area and opening of horticulture development office and SMS agriculture office at Balichowki.

He announced opening of primary schools at Shilli Largi and Demsaid, upgrade of government high schools, Mani, Bagi Bhanwas and Seri Batwara to government senior secondary schools, government middle school, Shalaghat to government high school, government primary school Kau to government middle school. He also announced opening of veterinary dispensary at Didal.

Jai Ram inaugurated 2.48 crore science lab building of government senior secondary school Thachi, 1.41 crore newly-constructed PWD rest house Thachi and 3.98 crore LWSS Dadwas and group of villages in GP Thachi, Panjain, Mani, Somgad, Balichowki tehsil.

The CM performed foundation stone laying ceremonies of 87 lakh health sub-centre Murah, 53 lakh health sub-centre Devdhar, 4.51 crore irrigation infrastructure clusters Devdhar Seraj, Thata, Mani, Talicha Bhekhali, Bsunghi, Sarli and Dobha under Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project and 50 lakh government sericulture centre Murah.

Jai Ram thanked people of Thachi and adjoining areas for according him warm and rousing welcome. He said during election campaign in 1998, he had visited the area on foot as there was no road connectivity.

He said he made a promise to ensure road connectivity to the area by 2003 and with the active support of the people, the area was connected with road.

He said the credit of this goes to people of Seraj Vidhan Sabha area who have reposed unconditional support and faith in him for the last about 24 years.

He said the roads were lifeline for development in the hilly areas as economy gets a big boost due to better road connectivity.

