Jairam Ramesh slams centre over lotus in G20 logo

Nanded: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over using lotus in the official logo for G20 Summit scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Indonesia.

He said that Jawaharlal Nehru refused to make Congress party’s flag as national flag 70 years ago and this is the difference between Modi and the first prime minister of the country. It is a shameless attempt to promote themselves, he alleged.

On Tuesday, the logo for G20 presidency was unveiled by PM Modi at a virtual event. The logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of the Indian national flag and juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower that reflects growth amid challenges.

“Seventy years ago, there was a proposal to make the Congress flag as the national flag but Nehru refused it. He said that the national flag would have Ashoka Chakra and three colours. That was Nehru and the Indian National Congress. Now the PM unveiled the official logo for G20 Summit which has lotus, election symbol of BJP,” Ramesh said slamming the ruling party during a media interaction at Naigaon in Nanded on Wednesday.

“This is the difference between Congress and BJP,” he added.

“While shocking, we know by now that PM Modi and BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly,” said the Congress leader tweeted.

Ramesh also said that Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the Parliament and in the parliamentary standing committee on defence when he used to ask questions on the Indo-China relations. “It was then he decided to directly interact with the people,” he added.

The former union minister said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has rejuvenated the grand old party. “It has given a new lease of life to Congress. We are not concerned as to how the Yatra will help us in the upcoming elections. As of now, we want to save the social fabric of the country,” Ramesh said.

