Jal Sansthan to lay 77.2km of new water pipelines in Prayagraj

Jal Sansthan’s aim is to ensure potable water reaches all localities of Prayagraj where people are facing problem of clean drinking water
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 05:39 PM IST
The Prayaraj Jal Sansthan’s project would cost around 15 crore and the work is expected to start this week. (For representation only)

With various localities of Sangam city facing problem of potable water because of either damaged water pipelines or lack of them, the Jal Sansthan authorities here have begun efforts to lay over 77 kilometre of water pipeline to solve this problem.

The Jal Sansthan had earlier conducted an extensive survey of seven zones of the city which had reported to have repeated problems of potable water supply. The survey found that the seven zones needed new water pipelines and the total length of which would be 77.2 km, said officials.

General manager (GM), Jal Sansthan, Harishchand Balmiki said these localities include Kareli, Atala, Alahapur, Daraganj, Alopibagh, Malviya Nagar, Dariyabad, Sadiyapur, Lukerganj, Mumfordganj, Transport Nagar, Katra, Kanhaipur, Rajroopur and areas of Naini and Phaphamau.

“We will not only replace the damaged or dilapidated pipelines but will also lay water pipelines in the areas which are devoid of the same at present,” said the official. Earlier, GM had sent a proposal to the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation that has now been approved. The project would cost around 15 crore and the work would start this week itself.

As per the details, zone 1 (Khuldabad) would be getting 22.07 km of water pipelines, zone 2 (Muttiganj) 11.66km, zone 3 (Katra) will get 14.53km of water pipelines while zone 4 (Allahapur) will be getting 13.69km of pipelines. Likewise, zone 5 (Naini) will receive 14.35km of water pipelines, zone 6 (Bamrauli) will get 11.27km and zone 7 (Phaphamau) with 23.50 km of water pipelines.

These localities had earlier reported several complaints regarding problem of clean drinking water and the major cause of the same was old pipelines which had got damaged at several places resulting in supply of contaminated drinking water.

