Jalandhar reports second case of green fungus

A 43-year-old Covid survivor has been diagnosed with green fungus infection, also known as invasive pulmonary aspergillosis, at a hospital in Jalandhar.

This is the second confirmed infection of green fungus in Jalandhar in three days and could be the second case of its kind in the state.

The patient was initially admitted to the hospital in May for the treatment of Covid-19 and was discharged after recovery on June 3. Dr Ashutosh Dhanuka of Sacred Heart Hospital said that post-discharge the patient complained of low-grade fever, cough and blood in sputum and was re-admitted on June 14.

Since the patient was a follow-up case of severe Covid, the possibility of a fungal infection was to be ruled out and hence a series of medical investigations were performed. He said a suspected fungal culture report came positive for aspergillus flavus and anti-fungal medications were started. The patient’s condition is improving, said Dr Ashutosh.

He added that multiple factors including diabetes, use of steroids and underlying damaged lungs predispose patients to secondary infections and hence the cases of green and black fungus are on the rise in India.

On June 20, a 62-year-old Covid survivor had been diagnosed with green fungus infection at the hospital in Jalandhar.

Symptoms of the disease

Among the symptoms of allergic aspergillus sinusitis are stuffiness, runny nose, headache and reduced ability to smell. Symptoms of an aspergilloma or “fungus ball” include cough, coughing up blood and shortness of breath, fatigue etc.