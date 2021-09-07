Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jallianwala Bagh: Kin of martyrs continue protest against revamp
Jallianwala Bagh: Kin of martyrs continue protest against revamp

Questions have been raised on the ₹20 crore renovation of the Jallianwala Bagh, with the kin of those killed claiming that historic facts have been twist
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:32 AM IST
The gallery at Jallianwala Bagh has sculptures of martyrs on both sides. (HT Photo)

Amritsar The row over renovation of Jallianwala Bagh, where the then British rulers fired at and killed hundreds of peacefully protesting Indians on April 13, 1919, refuses to die down. Questions have been raised on the 20 crore renovation, with the kin of those killed claiming that historic facts have been twisted under the garb of renovation and beatification. The families also claim that the original structure has been changed as well, and names of some martyrs are missing.

