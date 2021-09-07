Jallianwala Bagh: Kin of martyrs continue protest against revamp

Amritsar The row over renovation of Jallianwala Bagh, where the then British rulers fired at and killed hundreds of peacefully protesting Indians on April 13, 1919, refuses to die down. Questions have been raised on the ₹20 crore renovation, with the kin of those killed claiming that historic facts have been twisted under the garb of renovation and beatification. The families also claim that the original structure has been changed as well, and names of some martyrs are missing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON