Jammu and Kashmir govt signs MoU with Dubai for development projects

The J&K government on Monday signed an MoU with Dubai for real estate development, industrial parks and super-speciality hospitals۔

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multi-purpose towers, logistics, medical college, super-speciality hospitals.

On the occasion, Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the significance of the day and said with the signing of the MoU with Dubai, the world has started to recognise the pace with which Jammu and Kashmir was traversing on the development bandwagon.

“This MoU gives out a strong signal to the entire world that the way India is transforming into a global power, Jammu & Kashmir is having a significant role into that as well,” he said.

Goyal said this MoU is a milestone after which the investment will pour in from the entire globe and is a big developmental push.

“Different entities from Dubai have shown keen interest in investment. Development has to be aspired on all fronts and we are on track،” he said while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for their focus and commitment towards the development of UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

“The recent industrial package of ₹28,400 crore is a testimony towards ensured development,” he added.

Terming it a momentous occasion for the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said this development journey will help the UT to scale new heights in Industrialisation and sustainable growth.