Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Jammu and Kashmir records 70 fresh Covid cases
others

Jammu and Kashmir records 70 fresh Covid cases

Of the total Covid cases, 64 were reported in Kashmir valley, while the Jammu division saw six infections
The number of patients who were cured in Jammu and Kashmir was 86, with active positive Covid cases reaching 838. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 08:17 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 70 fresh Covid cases and no death due to the disease on Wednesday.

Of the total cases, 64 were reported in Kashmir valley, while the Jammu division saw six infections. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 86, with active positive cases reaching 838.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 63,941 vaccine doses were administered, taking the overall doses in the UT to 1.44 crore. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 428, followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 108 and 77 active cases, respectively.

Officials said with 49 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections with no or single-digit cases in the other 19 districts.The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,26,596, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.41%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,31,865 and the death toll stands at 4,431. The officials said 34,994 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT. The Jammu district has the highest number of fatalities at 1,145, followed by Srinagar with 845 deaths.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP