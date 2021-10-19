Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Jammu and Kashmir reports 2 Covid deaths
others

Jammu and Kashmir reports 2 Covid deaths

Two Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir after 11 days on Monday; of total cases, 63 reported in Kashmir while Jammu division saw 12 infections with one death in each division
Two Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir while the union territory also recorded 75 fresh Covid-19 cases. The government’s daily health bulletin said 84,350 vaccine doses administered on Monday. (PTI File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:16 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Two Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir after 11 days on Monday while the union territory also recorded 75 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Of the total cases, 63 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 12 infections with one death in each division.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 100 with active positive cases reaching 816.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said 84,350 vaccine doses were administered on Monday taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.379 crore.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 399 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 100 and 76 active cases respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Five more die of Covid in Himachal

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma is Chief of Staff, Western Command

Kashmir higher reaches receive snow, rains in plains

Mandi bypoll campaign: Sukh Ram’s family conspicuous by its absence
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP