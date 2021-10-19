Jammu and Kashmir reports 2 Covid deaths

Two Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir after 11 days on Monday while the union territory also recorded 75 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Of the total cases, 63 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 12 infections with one death in each division.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 100 with active positive cases reaching 816.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said 84,350 vaccine doses were administered on Monday taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.379 crore.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 399 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 100 and 76 active cases respectively.