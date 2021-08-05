Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jammu mourns demise of its daughter Padma Sachdev

She was 81. Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) condoled the demise of renowned personality. A condolence meeting was held which was addressed by secretary of the Academy, Rahul Pandey, who termed Padma’s death a big loss to Dogri literature in particular and Indian literature in general.
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 02:15 AM IST
Modern day Dogri language poet, noted author and Padma Shri recipient Padma Sachdev passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Expressing his deep condolences to the bereaved family, Pandey prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul, and said Sachdev’s absence will be long felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional secretary, academy, Dr AS Amn, recalled his long personal association with Padma Sachdev, and said she was a member of various high-powered committees of the academy from time to time. She was a regular contributor to its Dogri and Hindi publications.

Dr Javaid Rahi, chief editor, stated that being a writer par excellence, Padma Sachdev was awarded with 4th highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2001, besides Sarswati Award, Sohad Award and Kabir Samman for poetry for the year 2007-08 given by Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Sachdev was born in Purmandal area of Jammu in 1940 in the house of Sanskrit Scholar Prof Jai Dev Badu. Sachdev also wrote the lyrics for the song ‘Mera Chhota Sa Ghar Baar’ from the 1973 Hindi film Prem Parbat. She also penned the lyrics for two songs for the 1978 Hindi film, Aankhon Dekhi, including the famous duet Sona Re, Tujhe Kaise Milun sung by Mohammad Rafi and Sulakshana Pandit.

She worked with All India Radio in Jammu and Mumbai and shifted base to New Delhi and Mumbai after marrying singer Surinder Singh.

