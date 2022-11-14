Bengaluru

Karnataka has the second highest number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country, whch sell generic medicines and surgical tools at discounted prices, state health minister K Sudhakar said.

“1,052 Jan Aushadhi stores have been opened in the state so far, and Karnataka is only second to Uttar Pradesh, while Kerala comes third,” Sudhakar said on Saturday.

The health minister said around 300 stores have been opened in the state since February this year, and steps have been taken to open more stores according to the demand.

In addition to this, the state government has plans to seek permission from the Bureau of Pharma PSUs in India (BPPI) to open 500 new stores in the state. A proposal has also been submitted to BPPI to allow around 40 new stores at government hospitals, Sudhakar said.

Of the 1,052 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, 200 have been set up in government hospitals.

With the drug stores functioning well in the state, there is pressure to open Jan Aushadhi Kendras in large numbers in rural areas and there is demand from North Karnataka and Old Mysore regions too, he said.

“It is good news that a Jan Aushadhi shop has been opened in KM Doddi village in Mandya district and new shops are being sanctioned according to the demand in rural areas,” Sudhakhar said.

The minister stated that 1,451 types of medicines and over 240 surgical instruments are being sold at 50-80% discount in over 200 stores functioning at government hospitals. “Expensive medicines to treat cancer medicines are also available here,” Sudhakar said.

The minister further pointed out that many pharma graduates had expressed interest to open the kendras and as a result, 120 square feet space would be given to them free of cost in government institutions.

A subsidy of ₹15,000 per month will be given to the stores by the BPPI for monthly procurement of medicines, Sudhakar said, adding that the total incentive will be up to ₹2.5 lakh.

“Jan Aushadhi stores are providing more benefits to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families as the expenditure on health is reducing significantly. More stores are being opened and people will benefit from this. We have opened more than 300 stores this year and we have done a great job,” the health minister said.

In Bengaluru Sudhakar said, the department is considering opening 40 stores at BBMP hospitals. “We have already sought permission from the Palike,” he added.