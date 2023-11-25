Janta Darbar: After mother’s appeal, CM Yogi directs aid for ailing girl at SGPGI

GORAKHPUR: In a compassionate response to the distressing situation faced by an elderly woman during the Janta Darbar on Saturday morning in Gorakhpur, chief minister Yogi Adityanath took decisive action. Upon hearing the woman’s heartbreaking account of her family’s daily income of ₹300 and the inability to meet the ₹6 lakh expenses for her seriously ill daughter’s treatment, CM Yogi directed officials to coordinate assistance, ensuring the admission and management of hospital expenses at SGPGI Lucknow.

During the gathering at Digvijaya Nath Auditorium in the Goraknath Temple, CM Yogi Adityanath proactively addressed the concerns of numerous visitors, including a young girl from Gagha who filed a complaint against her in-laws for dowry-related abuse. CM Yogi assured the attendees of the availability of ample funds for aiding those in need and pledged a commitment to justice for all.

As part of his two-day visit to Gorakhpur, CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials to review preparations for the upcoming Inception Day of the Gorakhpur Industrial Authorities scheduled for November 30th. Discussions included a thorough examination of the proposed blueprint for the celebration, with Chief Executive of GIDA, Anuj Malik. Furthermore, CM Yogi directed Divisional Commissioner Anil Dhingra to make arrangements to protect citizens from the approaching intense cold.

The Janta Darbar at Gorakhpur not only served as a platform for citizens to voice their grievances but also highlighted the proactive and empathetic approach of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in addressing the urgent needs of the people.

