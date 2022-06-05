JCO dies after train hits him

A junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army died after his bike was hit by a train near Naini link junction station, sometime late on Saturday night. The victim, identified as Naib Subedar Shashi Bhushan Pandey, 43, of 508 Army Base workshop at Chheoki, in Naini, was returning home when the accident took place. He died on the spot, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GRP, Naini, in-charge, BP Saroj said that the JCO was a resident of Arrah, Bhojpur in Bihar. Due to the summer vacation in school, his wife Sadhna and his two children had gone to her home in Lucknow.

GRP in-charge said that Shashi Bhushan was returning home from duty at around 12.30am on Saturday on his bike when he got hit by a train while crossing the line passing through the army base workshop premises. A goods train was already standing on one of the rail tracks and as soon as Shashi Bhushan started crossing another track with his bike another train arrived, hitting him fatally. On the memo received from Station Master of Naini, the GRP outpost in-charge took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}