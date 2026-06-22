JD(U) pledges to follow Nitish, promote Nishant

PATNA

JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar gives blessing to his son and Bihar health minister Nishant Kumar during the party’s national executive meeting in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The Janata Dal-United, JD(U), held its national and state council meetings on Sunday at the party’s state office in Patna, emphasising faith in the leadership of its national president Nitish Kumar and batting for expansion of the party footprints in his leadership. Party leaders also sought “bigger” role for Nitish’s son and Bihar’s health minister Nishant Kumar, with some calling him the future of JD(U).

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The party also appreciated centre’s continued help in development of Bihar and congratulated the Samrat government for being committed to taking forward Nitish’s legacy of good governance blending social justice with inclusive development.

In his address, Nitish said that the state government was taking forward the third phase of “7-Resolves” programme and working on different fronts for the next stage development of Bihar in cooperation wit the Centre.

“I will now give more time to organisational work. We will work together to make a prosperous and developed Bihar,” he said.

The party meetings were significant, as it happened for the first time since the election of Nitish Kumar as the party president for the fourth time on March 24 last ahead of his resignation as the CM after a record 10th term and is seen as part of a broader plan to add new lease of life in the party at a time when it is gearing up for generational shift.

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{{^usCountry}} The national executive hailed the “smooth and unparalleled” power transition in Bihar due to Nitish Kumar’s political probity and commitment to the principles of coalition politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The national executive hailed the “smooth and unparalleled” power transition in Bihar due to Nitish Kumar’s political probity and commitment to the principles of coalition politics. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the party leaders, JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha highlighted the recent achievements of the party organisation, its long strides in both 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Assembly elections, and the issues related to strengthening it in the future under the guidance of “indefatigable and ever popular Nitish Kumar”.

Earlier this month, the JD(U) claimed to have achieved its first target of making more than 10 million primary members under the ‘JD(U) membership campaign 2025-28’, launched by the party’s national president Nitish Kumar on December 6, 2025.

The target was achieved in less than six months and the party has been on an overdrive to project it as the sign of Nitish Kumar’s continued acceptability among the people despite not being the CM, which experts see as an attempt to keep BJP under tight leash.

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“All the colleagues were unanimous in their view that Nitish Kumar’s commitment to social justice and inclusive development was the driving force for Bihar’s transformation and its next stage flight, and could lead to smooth generational shift in the party. Everyone felt that health minister Nishant Kumar has the ability to take the party as well as Nitish Kumar’s rich legacy forward with a more active and important role,” said Jha.

While the ratification of Nitish Kumar’s election at the national council meeting and that of Umesh Kushwaha as state president at the state council meeting was a routine requirement, the other important agenda included outlining party’s future political roadmap and organisational expansion in the changed scenario when Nitish Kumar is no more heading the government and the baton has passed to the BJP.

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The party leaders are also assiduously creating the build up for an important role for Nishant Kumar in the party, just as it was done before his induction in the Samrat cabinet.

Earlier, senior party leader and Bihar minister Sunil Kumar had told reporters that the state council had passed a resolution that sought a “bigger role in the party for Nishant”, who holds the Health portfolio in the Samrat Choudhary government.

Nishant told reporters after the party meeting, “The party’s faith in me has put a huge responsibility on my shoulders. But I must carry forward the legacy of my father”.

The national executive also praised the Narendra Modi government for its foresight, patience, diplomacy and effective management in the face of globally challenging times due to war in West Asia to protect national interest and limit the impact of emerge crisis on the people.

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