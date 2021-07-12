Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JD(U)’s Kushwaha backs Yogi’s population policy

The ruling Janata Dal (United) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha on Monday backed the new population policy unveiled by Uttar Pradesh chief minister for his state
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:22 PM IST
Addressing a press conference at Motihari, Upendra Kushwaha, a former union minister, said he welcomed the move to control population wherever it was being done. “Given the manner in which the population is rising, it needs to be controlled. Else, people may not be able the able to reap the benefits of development measures taken by governments. It’s welcome move,” said Kushwaha, who began his statewide tour of Bihar from West Champaran’s Valmikinagar on Saturday.

Kushwaha’s statement came a day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath released Uttar Pradesh’s Population Policy 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day on Sunday in Lucknow. The policy is apparently aimed at bringing down the fertility rate.

The JD (U) leader said he would collect feedback on the flood situation and relief measures announced by the state government for flood and Covid victims during his statewide tour.

He defended chief minister Nitish Kumar on the functioning of the state police, which has been questioned by the BJP leaders, including its state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal. “An alliance partner must discuss the issue internally. There may well be some stray incidents, but Nitish Kumar has come down heavily whenever such matters come into his cognizance,” said Kushwaha.

