JEE-Advanced result: Ludhiana lad Khushang bags AIR 30

Khushang Singla, who secured an All-India Rank of 30 in the Joint Entrance Examination, the results of which were declared on Friday, swears by hard work being the key to success.

Gave up social media, TV to crack test

Khushang, a resident of Asha Puri, Barewal Road, says he gave up on social media and television to make sure his focus did not waver.

He always dreamt of pursuing engineering in computer science from IIT, Mumbai.

His father, Ravinder Singla, says that his son used to devote six to seven hours a day to prepare for the exam and played badminton to relax.

Ravinder is a biology lecturer in Government Senior Secondary School, Dadhahur village, Raikot, while is wife Pooja, is a banker.

Khushang attributed his success to his family, especially his elder brother Devanshu who is also pursuing engineering in computer science.

“My brother guided and motivated me throughout. I was able to secure this rank because of his support,” he says.

Khushang had secured AIR 203 in JEE Mains.

Nitesh Kaushal

Self-study is the key

Nitesh Kaushal of Haibowal, who had secured rank 982 in JEE Mains, has bagged AIR 115 in JEE Advanced. Kaushal says that both the JEE exams have different patterns. After JEE Mains exams, he remained focused and prepared harder to score better in JEE Advanced.

“I was not worried about scoring the highest in JEE Mains. I was confident that I would be able to score enough marks to clear for the JEE Advanced examination, and I did,” he says.

Kaushal adds that self-study and guidance from his teachers helped him crack the JEE Advanced test. His father, Gaurav, works in a private bank and his mother, Shivani, is a school teacher.

Kanav Singla

Studied for 7-8 hours daily

Kanav Singla of Jamalpur, who had bagged AIR 42 in JEE Mains and topped the city, has secured AIR 315 in JEE Advanced.

Kanav says he’s not satisfied with his performance this time, as he wanted to be in the top 50 and aimed to get admission to IIT, Mumbai. His brother is pursuing computer science engineering from there.

Kanav adds that he had started preparing for the JEE two years ago.

He used to study for seven to eight hours daily. He gives credit for his success to his parents, brother, and teachers.