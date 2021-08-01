JeM terrorist linked to Pulwama attack among 2 killed, say police

A top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander allegedly involved in the planning of the 2019 Pulwama attack, which left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers dead, was among two militants killed in an exchange of fire with security forces on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The attack brought India and Pakistan on the verge of another war as it prompted New Delhi to launch an air strike on a JeM camp deep inside the Pakistani territory. The Pakistani air force carried out a retaliatory attack and captured an Indian pilot before releasing him days later.

Inspector general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar identified the commander as Ismal Alvi alias Lamboo alias Adnan and said he was a relative of Masood Azhar, who founded JeM after his release from an Indian prison in exchange of passengers of a hijacked plane in 1999.

The second militant killed in Saturday’s encounter was identified as Sameer Dar, a militant from Pulwama. “He was also involved in the Lethpora terror attack and figured in NIA’s chargesheet. Out of the 19 accused, eight terrorists have been killed so far,” said Kumar.

Kumar said Alvi was killed along with another unidentified JeM operative in the exchange of fire in Pulwama district triggered during a cordon and search operation in a forest. He added Alvi was involved in conspiracy and planning of Pulwama attack and stayed with Adil Dar, the suicide bomber who rammed his explosives laden car into a CRPF convoy, till the day of assault. He added Dar’s video on the attack also featured Alvi’s voice. “The identification of the second terrorist is being ascertained,” said Kumar.

The IG said that 14 FIRs were registered against the slain Jaish commander.

Kumar said that the chargesheet produced by the NIA in the Pulwama had also named the slain commander.

“He was also involved in the killing of SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife and daughter in Tral eatlier this month,” said Kumar and added that a M4 rifle, AK 47 rifle, Chinese and a glock pistol were recovered from the encounter spot.

General officer commanding 15 Corps, Lt Gen D P Pandey giving details about the operation said the information was generated about the commander and then operation was launched taking all the precautions. “In the morning, contact was established in the forest area and the commander and his associate was killed,” said Lt Gen Pandey.

Pandey termed the Jaish commander a highly motivated militant who was an IED expert. “He was also responsible for brainwashing and recruiting youths into the militancy fold,” added Pandey.

Jammu and Kashmir Police called the commander’s killing a big success and a setback to Jaish. The killing comes as security forces have intensified the counter-insurgency operations in the Valley.

At least 87 militants have been killed in Kashmir since January this year. They include top commanders of groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.