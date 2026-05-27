Jeweller shot dead amid robbery bid at crowded Chhattisgarh market

A jeweller was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants during a robbery bid at a crowded weekly market in Chhattisgarh’s Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, police said on Wednesday.

Representational image.

Pradeep Soni, 46, a resident of Pendra town who owned a jewellery shop in the same area, was attacked on Tuesday evening at the weekly market in Kotmi village, around 16km from Pendra, while he was packing up his ornaments after the market closed, a police official said.

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According to preliminary investigations, three men arrived on a motorcycle and attempted to snatch a bag containing jewellery from Soni. When he resisted, the assailants opened fire, critically injuring him in the middle of the crowded marketplace, the official said.

The incident triggered panic among traders and customers as the attackers fled with the valuables.

Locals rushed Soni to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused, the official added.

Family members of the deceased alleged that the assailants escaped with gold and silver ornaments worth around ₹50 lakh.

The incident at one of the district’s largest weekly markets sparked outrage among local traders, who observed a bandh on Wednesday in protest.

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{{^usCountry}} A large number of people gathered at the district hospital where the body was kept. Family members demanded the arrest of the accused before allowing the post-mortem examination to be conducted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A large number of people gathered at the district hospital where the body was kept. Family members demanded the arrest of the accused before allowing the post-mortem examination to be conducted. {{/usCountry}}

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