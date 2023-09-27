‘Jhaadu Daan’ initiative: Principal of UPSRTC driving institute earns place in India Book of Records

LUCKNOW The principal of the UPSRTC Model Driving Training and Research Institute, SP Singh, has secured a coveted spot in the prestigious India Book of Records. This official annual record book, registered with the Government of India, recognises individuals for their exceptional contributions.

SP Singh (centre) distributing brooms amongst a group of UPSRTC volunteers (HT Photo)

Singh’s accomplishment is attributed to his ‘Jhaadu Daan’ (broom donation) initiative, aligned with the nationwide Swachh Bharat Campaign. He harnessed the power of social media to distribute lakhs of brooms across various districts, including Auraiya, Agra, Ghazipur, Mahoba, and Lucknow.

These brooms have found their way into the hands of bus drivers, conductors, and residents of slums and workplaces, fostering a cleaner environment. SP Singh initiated this drive in 2014, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s launch of the Swachh Bharat campaign.

“We believe that everyone should have the essential tools to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings,” Singh emphasised. To date, he has distributed over 1 lakh brooms across 80 locations, thanks to generous citizen donations through social media.

On Wednesday, transport minister Dayashankar Singh praised SP Singh’s contribution to the department’s reputation and announced a cleanliness campaign set to commence on October 2, marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 154th birth anniversary. Citizens are encouraged to join in local cleanliness drives as part of this initiative.

