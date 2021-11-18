Jhanjharpur judge assaulted by cops

MADHUBANI

An additional district judge at Jhanjharpur subdivisional civil court in Bihar’s Madhubani district was manhandled by policemen in his chamber on Thursday, lawyers at the court said.

Balram Sah, vice president of Jhanjharpur Bar Association, alleged that two policemen, Ghoghardiha police station house officer Gopal Krishna and sub-inspector Abhimanyu Kumar, barged into ADG Avinash Kumar’s chamber, assaulted him and pointed a pistol at him.

Shah said when members of the Bar heard the noise inside the judge’s chamber, they rushed to rescue him.

The two policemen had appeared before the judge in an ongoing case. Till the filing of this report, it was not yet clear as to why the policemen assaulted the judge.

Enraged over the incident, lawyers staged a protest and demanded action against the policemen involved as well as Madhubani superintendent of police Satyaprakash.

Meanwhile, the local bar association passed a resolution condemning the incident. “It is an attack on judiciary by administration,” it said. The association has also written to district and sessions judge of Madhubani regarding the incident.

ADG Avinash Kumar has been in news for some of his judgments/remarks, including against the Madhubani SP, where he asked the state police chief to send him for further training on law. In other orders, Kumar had asked a man accused of molestation to clean clothes of woman for a fortnight.

Madhubani SP could not be contacted for his comment.