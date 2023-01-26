Jhansi attracts investment proposals worth 1.11 lakh cr, highest so far

Jhansi has so far broken the record of attracting investment proposals at the district-level investors summit being held across the state.

The district received around 146 proposals worth ₹1.11 lakh crore on Wednesday out of which MoUs have been signed for investment of about ₹65,000 crore. Among these, the MoUs amounting to a maximum ₹50,000 crore have been signed in the energy sector.

Jhansi Investors Summit was organised on Wednesday for the purpose of encouraging the investors, making them aware of the schemes of the government and solving their problems. Total 142 investors attended the meet.

Local entrepreneurs as well as investors from other parts of the country also participated in this summit and got their doubts cleared. Before the GIS, more than 146 proposals worth ₹1,11,610.90 crore have been received for Jhansi district.

Union minister of state for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma informed the investors about the schemes and incentives being received from the government. Most of the investors in Jhansi district have shown keen interest in the energy sector. A large number of investors have also shown interest in tourism, housing, defence and MSME sectors.

Jhansi’s chief development officer Junaid Ahmed informed that it would result in creation of massive employment opportunities, giving jobs to about 58,000 people.