Home / Cities / Others / Jharkhand: 14-year-old allegedly gangraped in Chaibasa; three arrested
others

Jharkhand: 14-year-old allegedly gangraped in Chaibasa; three arrested

The girl had gone to Dokatta village with her family to celebrate Maghe festival on Friday. The men gang-raped her there and fled after abandoning her in Chaibasa
By Debashish Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Representational image.

Three persons were arrested late Tuesday evening on charges of gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Dokatta village on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday and then abandoning her in Chaibasa late Saturday night, police said on Wednesday.

Police found the girl in the bedroom of a locked staff quarters on a hospital’s premises after neighbours informed them of the matter.

“The rape didn’t take place inside the quarters. The men gang-raped her in Dokatta village on Friday-Saturday night. She had gone there for the Maghe festival with her family. All the three men were arrested on Tuesday,” Dilip Xalxo, Chaibasa Sadar deputy superintendent of police (DSP), said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Greater Noida: Serial rape suspect arrested after encounter

Chaibasa Sadar PS officer-in-charge (OC) Niranjan Tiwari said the girl knew the three men as she has relatives in the village and used to visit the place frequently.

The men gang-raped her there and fled after abandoning her in Chaibasa. The girl somehow managed to reach to her sister’s locked quarter s and entered through the broken backdoor instead of returning home. We found her on Sunday,” Tiwari said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cleaner, more aware... but for the most part, life back to normal in Pune’s Covid hotspots

Sutradhara’s tales: Pune gets its first names... royal patronages recognise sacred headquarters

Hyderabad: 29-year-old woman techie stabbed by alleged stalker; condition stable

Mohali MC to take over road maintenance from April 1

The arrested men have been sent to jail after being booked under Section 376 D of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP