Jharkhand under complete weekend lockdown
Jharkhand under complete weekend lockdown

HT Correspondent
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 10:27 PM IST
Ranchi:

Jharkhand on Sunday observed complete lockdown implemented in a bid to minimize spread of Covid-19 infection in the state, even though the cases have drastically declined.

Grocery shops, vegetable markets, malls and all other market were completely shut on Sunday, as the 38-hour lockdown started from 4pm of Saturday and it will conclude on 6am of Monday. This time, milk stores were allowed to open. However, city residents faced trouble to get milk items, as there are limited number of milk stores.

This was the second weekend lockdown. The first weekend lockdown observed from 4pm of June 12 to 6am of June 14.

Chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday morning in a tweet said state’s recovery rate is above 98% but the virus is still present.

“Everyone should abide by the protocol of Covid guideline,” he said.

On Sunday, all public activities came to a standstill across the state. Every road and street wore a deserted look, more so due to the monsoon rain. People were asked to stay indoors and not to venture out unnecessarily during this time.

Local police along with additional forces, including rapid action force (RAF), were deployed to check implementation of the lockdown.

State capital Ranchi, that is the hardest hit by the pandemic, witnessed total shut down on Sunday, except health care establishments.

