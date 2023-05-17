Jilted lover burns minor girl to death in U.P’s Mainpuri

A jilted lover burnt a minor girl to death in the presence of her younger brother, in a village under the Kotwali police station of Mainpuri district, on Tuesday evening. The police registered a case and constituted teams to apprehend the accused, who was on the run but was arrested on Wednesday and sent to jail.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The accused was arrested on Wednesday morning in Mainpuri. A case has been registered under section 452 (house trespass after preparation for assault) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at Kotwali police station of Mainpuri,” said Vinod Kumar, the superintendent of police (SP), Mainpuri.

“The matter is being investigated and other sections will be incorporated in the FIR on new findings, if any. The family members have said that age of girl was 17 and the accused was following her despite objections by the girl,” said Kumar, adding that the post-mortem examination report was awaited.

The girl was in her house with her 8-year-old brother. The father, a farmer, was out at work on Tuesday when Ankit Kumar (20), the accused, residing nearby, entered the house when the girl was preparing food for the family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The girl accompanied by her brother opposed the entry of the accused who lost his temper and went inside the house and fetched a bottle of kerosene and poured it over the girl. Before the girl could react, the accused threw a burning matchstick on the girl who ran outside in flames.

Villagers said that the father of the girl was informed and the brother who stood eyewitness to the ghastly scene turned speechless in shock. The girl was rushed to a nearby village but was referred to Safai Medical College for better treatment but could not be saved.

The father of the girl then lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station of Mainpuri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON