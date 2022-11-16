Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jilted lover pushes teenage girl to death from 4th floor of building in Lucknow

Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:22 AM IST

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused. Police are tackling the case with extra caution to prevent any likelihood of communal tension.

The victim succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: In a crime straight out of a Bollywood potboiler, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly pushed to death by her jilted lover from the fourth floor of a building in Lucknow. The incident took place in Sector H, Basant Kunj under Dubagga police station limits of the state capital on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Nidhi Gupta, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University.

Divulging further details, additional DCP (west) CN Sinha said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused, identified as Mohd Sufiyan, under appropriate sections of murder and forced religious conversion. The FIR is based on the complaint made by the girl’s mother at Dubagga police station.

