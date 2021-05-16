J&K announces 2.94 crore relief package for tourism sector

As Kashmir’s tourism sector is witnessing constant decline and losses due to the second wave of Covid-19, J&K government has announced a package of relief for the people associated with trade, especially shikarawalas and tourism guides.

On Friday, J&K’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved a package to the tune of ₹2.94 crore. The money will deduce from the J&K Relief Fund.

For the past many months, people associated with the tourism sector, which is one of the biggest trades in Kashmir, have been demanding a relief package, especially for those who make meagre earnings. Even big hoteliers and trade and travel agents have suffered heavy losses.

As per the government notification, issued by deputy director, budget finance, the relief of ₹2,000 will be transferred to 4,444 shikarawalas, 1,370 tourist guides, 6,663 ponywalas, 2,150 dandiwalas/sledgewalas/palkiwalas for two months.

“The relief will be transferred to only who are registered with the tourism department,” said an official.

“The package doesn’t have anything for travel agents, house boats adventure sports operators, tourist transport operators and hotels as well. This package should have an amnesty for power and water bill related to tourism infrastructure,” said Dr Umar Nazir Tibet Baqal, member, TAAK travel agents association of Kashmir, and coordinator, IATA forum, Kashmir

International Air Traffic Association.

President KCCI, Shiekh Ashiq said that announcement of relief package is welcome but all the people who are daily earners in all sectors should be part of this package be it transport, vendors, small time shopkeepers, artisans and weavers registered with handicrafts department. “We hope the Lt Governor will increase the amount of financial assistance and free ration to all people who are below poverty line also,” he said.

Tourism in Kashmir had a good beginning with the start of New Year but as the second wave of Covid-19 wracked havoc across the country, the tourist inflow suddenly started to dry up and most of the advance bookings got cancelled.

According to people associated with trade, winter was very good but it now they are back to square one. With the start of summer in April many tourists from states like Gujarat and Maharashtra visited the Valley.

The tourism had nosedived in Kashmir since August 5, 2019 when the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked and restrictions imposed on movement of people and communication shut for months. The situation was then further aggravated by the Covid-19 lockdown after mid-March 2020.

“This year we were expecting a bumper tourism season which would break all past records. From December onwards I think more than 1.5 lakh tourists have visited the valley already. Unfortunately the second wave hit the region and the season is gone,” said officer bearer of a tour and trade association Kashmir.

“The cancellation of bookings have affected all including Shikara wala, houseboat owner, hotelier, dhaba wala or even a Kashmir art dealer,” he said.

Despite the surging Covid-19 numbers in Kashmir, the government had opened Tulip Garden on the banks of Dal Lake from March 25 which saw a huge inflow of tourists both locals and domestic travellers.

