J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina condemns young SI’s killing

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday strongly condemned the killing of the sub-inspector (SI) Arshad Ahmad Mir by Pakistani terrorists and said “his death will be avenged
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina. (HT File)

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday strongly condemned the killing of the sub-inspector (SI) Arshad Ahmad Mir by Pakistani terrorists and said “his death will be avenged.”

“Coward Pakistani terrorists have yet again bled Kashmir with the blood of a young and dynamic officer Arshad Ahmad Mir. He was shot in the back. The Kashmiri youth was serving in the police force in right earnest. He was a true patriot who fought the Pakistani terrorists,” Raina said.

“His sacrifice won’t go in vain and his death will be avenged. Our forces are eliminating these terrorists and that is why they have become desperate. The remaining terrorists will be eliminated and Kashmir will be freed of terrorism once for all,” he added.

Meanwhile, activists of Dogra Front and Shiv Sena, under the leadership of their president Ashok Gupta, took out a protest rally in Jammu and burnt Pakistan’s flag. Gupta called the incident tragic.

“We have lost a young and brave officer who had just joined services. He was learning the nuances of policing. He was deputed to a hospital for check-up of an accused and while he was coming back, he was shot in the back,” said Gupta.

“I strongly condemn the brutal killing of the cop by terrorists. This is the handiwork of enemies of humanity and peace. His supreme sacrifice won’t go in vain,” Gupta added.

