J&K cancels Class 10 exams, postpones Class 12 exams by a month

In view of rising number of Covid cases in J&K, L-G Manoj Sinha on Thursday cancelled ongoing Class 10 exams of remaining subjects and postponed Class 12 exams by a month.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has been directed to act upon the decision.

“In view of rising cases of #COVID19, Class 10 ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to Class 11 will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in present exam and internal assessment,” he posted on his official Twitter handle.

“In case of ongoing Class 12 exams, it has been postponed and will be reviewed after one month,” he added.

Closure of schools extended till April 30

The J&K government has also extended closure of all schools up to Class 12 till April 30.

The government has also directed private coaching institutes and tuition centres to adhere to the directives and keep their institutes closed till April 30.

State executive committee member secretary Simrandeep Singh issued an order on Thursday evening which read: “All schools in the UT will remain closed for imparting on campus education to students of all classes till April 30.”