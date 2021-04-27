Home / Cities / Others / J&K chief justice orders work via virtual mode till May 15
others

J&K chief justice orders work via virtual mode till May 15

As per the order, the chief justice has directed that the entry of litigants, public, and clerks of the advocates into the court premises from the very outer gate shall be strictly prohibited in both wings of the high court.
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 01:49 AM IST
Physical hearing in respect of any listed matter will be at the discretion of the Bench concerned subject to the satisfaction of the Bench regarding extreme urgency. (Representative image) (HT FILE)

Amid the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal on Monday ordered that filing, as well as hearing of cases in the high court of Jammu and Kashmir, district and subordinate courts, besides tribunals shall be conducted through virtual mode till May 15.

As per the order, the chief justice has directed that the entry of litigants, public, and clerks of the advocates into the court premises from the very outer gate shall be strictly prohibited in both wings of the high court.

“For filing of cases, registrars judicial of both wings of the high court shall create a dedicated email address of their respective filing counters and notify the same to the advocates/litigants by making it available on the website of the high court.”

“Ordinarily before notice’ matters shall be taken up by each Bench unless urgency in respect of any ‘After Notice’ matter is shown to the satisfaction of the Bench concerned,” the order reads.

“Physical hearing in respect of any listed matter will be at the discretion of the Bench concerned subject to the satisfaction of the Bench regarding extreme urgency involved in such matter and thereafter such case shall be taken up for physical hearing on the date fixed by the Bench” further read the order.

On district and subordinate courts besides tribunals in J&K and Ladakh, the Chief Justice ordered that entry of litigants, public and clerks of the advocates into the court premises from the very outer gate shall be strictly prohibited.

“For filing of cases, the Presiding Officers shall create a dedicated email address of their respective courts and make it available to the advocates/litigants by posting the same on the website of their District Courts concerned or through any appropriate electronic mode.”

Amid the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal on Monday ordered that filing, as well as hearing of cases in the high court of Jammu and Kashmir, district and subordinate courts, besides tribunals shall be conducted through virtual mode till May 15.

As per the order, the chief justice has directed that the entry of litigants, public, and clerks of the advocates into the court premises from the very outer gate shall be strictly prohibited in both wings of the high court.

“For filing of cases, registrars judicial of both wings of the high court shall create a dedicated email address of their respective filing counters and notify the same to the advocates/litigants by making it available on the website of the high court.”

“Ordinarily before notice’ matters shall be taken up by each Bench unless urgency in respect of any ‘After Notice’ matter is shown to the satisfaction of the Bench concerned,” the order reads.

“Physical hearing in respect of any listed matter will be at the discretion of the Bench concerned subject to the satisfaction of the Bench regarding extreme urgency involved in such matter and thereafter such case shall be taken up for physical hearing on the date fixed by the Bench” further read the order.

On district and subordinate courts besides tribunals in J&K and Ladakh, the Chief Justice ordered that entry of litigants, public and clerks of the advocates into the court premises from the very outer gate shall be strictly prohibited.

“For filing of cases, the Presiding Officers shall create a dedicated email address of their respective courts and make it available to the advocates/litigants by posting the same on the website of their District Courts concerned or through any appropriate electronic mode.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP