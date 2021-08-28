J&K HC Bar elections: 1,413 lawyers cast votes, counting today

Of total 1,575 lawyers, 1,413 casted their vote on Saturday to elect the new body of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (Jammu chapter).

The elections for 15 posts was held peacefully in which 1,413 lawyers participated. Voting was held from 10AM and 5PM.

According to returning officer Surinder Singh, counting will take place on Sunday and the results will be declared by 5PM.

The elections were delayed by two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 15 candidates are in fray for various posts.

Four advocates are contesting for the post of president, four for vice-president, three for secretary, two for cashier, and two for joint secretary.

Ashok Sharma, MK Bhardwaj, Ranjeet Singh Jamwal and Nirmal Kotwal are in the fray for the post of president.