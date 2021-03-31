J&K: Lakhanpur, Jawahar Tunnel areas put under ‘red category’

Chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Tuesday announced a slew of corrective measures to contain the Covid situation and put Lakhanpur — the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir — under “red category” with a buffer of 500-metre radius.

Similarly, Jawahar Tunnel area has been put under the same category.

All districts of Kashmir province are under “green category”, except Srinagar which is in orange.

The 10 districts of Jammu region have also been placed under the same category as well.

“The categorisation has been done for the purpose of implementation of permitted activities in the districts,” read the government order.

It stated that classification will be reviewed periodically.

“All instructions relating to safety health, precautions, and social distancing continue to apply. All activities to be allowed outside containment zones till further orders,” it read.

The government also said that the ceiling on number of pilgrims allowed at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine will continue to be 25,000 per day.

“All DCs will keep focus on positivity rate of closed clustered spaces like public, private offices, schools, colleges, malls, markets and consider implementing staggered timings of operations in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond 10% in these spaces,” the order said.

In red category districts, all shops in municipal limits will remain open from 9am to 7pm and only 50% of the shops will open on alternate days.

This has to be regulated by DCs, the order added.

Highest daily case count in UT in 102 days

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 359 coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in 102 days that took the tally to 1,30,587. The death toll reached 1,990 with a fresh fatality in Kashmir division.

As many as 266 cases were recorded in the Kashmir division on Tuesday, the highest daily count of the division after December 3, while 93 fresh infections were logged in Jammu division.

Officials said Srinagar recorded the highest number of 150 new cases, while three districts, all of them in Jammu division, did not report any infection.

For the past five days, the UT has been constantly reporting over 200 cases daily and the number went beyond 300 twice.

The highest caseload seen earlier than Tuesday was on December 18 at 388.

The number of active cases reached 2,293 in the UT. On Tuesday, 175 patients recovered, taking the count of recoveries to 1,26,304. The recovery rate stood at 96.72%.

A faction of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday said only 1% of the population in Jammu and Kashmir has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 so far. Just 5% has received the first dose of the vaccine, it added.

“That means most of the people are still susceptible to the deadly infection,” said DAK president Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

“As per the data, the UT has administered the first dose to 6,34,953 people as on March 30, 2021. The figure represents 5% of J&K’s population of 1.25 crore. Full vaccination (both doses) has been given to 1,42,895 people — 1% of the population,” he added.

“We need to vaccinate around 70% of the population to bring to end the ongoing public health crisis,” the doctor said.

Besides hesitancy, he said, another reason why the goal can’t be achieved is because children, who constitute a huge proportion of the population, are not being inoculated.

“There are around 4.8 million children in J&K who cannot be vaccinated right now. Vaccine is the only way to stop the pandemic,” he added.

(With inputs from Srinagar)