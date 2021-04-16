J&K Police arrest, disengage services of woman officer for ‘glorifying militancy’

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested and disengaged services of a woman Special Police Officer and blamed her for “glorifying militancy” and obstructing government officials in discharging their duties during search and cordon operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, a police spokesman said, adding the woman has been terminated from service.

“A case about the incident was also registered by the police,” he added

“During the course of the search, the search party was obstructed by a woman identified as Saima Akther of Frisal. The woman resisted the search party, turned violent and uttered statements glorifying violent actions of terrorism. She captured a video through her phone and forwarded it on social media platforms with the aim of disrupting the search,” the statement said.

The spokesman said that on Wednesday, after receiving specific input regarding the presence of militants in Karewa Mohallah of village Frisal, a search operation was launched.

A few days ago, the woman had posted a video and blamed security forces for harassing her family members on the pretext of carrying out searches. The video went viral on social media.

It is learnt that the woman has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti questioned the slapping of UAPA on the woman.

“Saima Akhter from Kulgam has been slapped with UAPA for raising legitimate questions about searching her home repeatedly without any reasons. Saima’s ailing mother understandably exacerbated her worries. When it comes to cruelty even women arent spared in Naya Kashmir,” Mufti tweeted.

