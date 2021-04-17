J&K records 1, 000+ cases for 4th day in row

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported two Covid-19 deaths while as many as 1, 144 persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the UT’s case tally to 1, 44, 021.

Both Kashmir and Jammu divisions recorded one death each. With this, the UT’s toll has gone up to 2, 048. This month alone, 54 people have lost their lives to the contagion.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir’s active cases had crossed the 10,000-mark again after 1, 141 fresh novel coronavirus infections were reported. The number of active cases, which has been steadily rising over the last two months, reached 10, 620 on Friday, officials said.

Since February 8, when active cases were at the lowest at 593, the UT has added 9, 447 active cases in just 66 days.

For the last four days, the UT has recorded above 1, 000 cases with this year’s highest daily count of 1, 269 cases being recorded on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 730 are from Kashmir division while 414 are from Jammu. Of the day’s cases, 180 are travelers.

Officials said with 407 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 223 in Jammu district.

On Friday, 562 patients were discharged from various hospitals, including 401 from Kashmir and 161 from Jammu.

As many as 1, 31, 353 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 91.86 % from the highest of around 98% in the first fortnight of February. Over 6.68 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the Union territory so far.

In March, the UT had recorded 4,519 Covid-19 infections and 37 deaths. In February, there were 1, 935 cases and 21 deaths. The peak of the first Covid wave was in September when the UT had witnessed 37, 372 cases and 478 deaths.