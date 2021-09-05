Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / J&K sees 116 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
others

J&K sees 116 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

Of the total, Kashmir valley contributed 85 cases while the Jammu division saw 31 infections. The summer capital Srinagar in Kashmir saw the highest count of 47 cases.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:49 AM IST
A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre in Jammu. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 116 fresh Covid-19 infections while a fresh death related to the disease was reported in Kashmir valley.

Of the total, Kashmir valley contributed 85 cases while the Jammu division saw 31 infections. The summer capital Srinagar in Kashmir saw the highest count of 47 cases.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 168 with active positive cases reaching 1,327. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 548 followed by Budgam district with 163 active cases. Srinagar deputy commissioner (DC) Mohammad Aijaz Asad, while chairing a Covid review meeting, directed the chief medical officer and all zonal medical officers to scale up the percentage of the vaccination in the district.

Centre asks J-K, U’khand to focus on second vax dose of 60-plus population

The Centre on Saturday asked eight northeastern states, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir to focus on the second dose vaccination of the 60-plus population, saying the coverage in some of these states was ‘unsatisfactory’. The vulnerability of people aged above 60 to Covid-19 makes this exercise of prime importance, the Centre told these states.

RELATED STORIES

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a review meeting with representatives from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and the northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh; Assam; Manipur; Meghalaya; Mizoram; Nagaland; Sikkim and Tripura.

According to the health ministry, the inoculation of both doses among the 60-plus population in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya is unsatisfactory. In the meeting, the states and UTs were also asked to quickly saturate the first dose coverage among the 18-plus population.

The health ministry added that the attention of the states was brought to the fact that the administration of the first dose has progressively outpaced the administration of second dose.

“It was suggested that states earmark doses, earmark days and target the completion of the exercise for these beneficiaries,” the ministry said.

The details of balance stock of 0.5 ml syringes, vaccination coverage among special groups such as transgender persons, persons with disabilities and prisoners and among women, were also discussed.

The ministry said the states and UTs were advised to closely monitor the stock from state-level stores to cold chain points, check rational distribution and restrict vaccine wastage to below 2%, and update data on eVIN (electronic vaccine intelligence network) daily.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman attacked, lootedin moving train

Viral fever raging in Rohilkhand region, health dept on the alert

Microalgae, tech to treat water waste: IIT BHU research

People in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar avail of govt services via special camps
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP