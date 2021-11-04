J&K starts distribution of 5 cr relief to 12,000 apple orchard owners in Shopian

Srinagar The Jammu and Kashmir government has started distribution of nearly ₹5 crore as compensation to 12,000 farmers in south Kashmir’s Shopian, the worst-hit district due to the untimely snow on October 23 and October 24. The government had declared this as a ‘national disaster’, as it had struck two-three weeks before normal.

“We have started providing compensation to affected farmers. Over 12,000 families or parties would be compensated in the worst-hit district,” Shopian additional deputy commissioner, Mushtaq Ahmed Simnani, told HT. On Tuesday, the government had claimed that it was for the first time in the district when farmers would get crop damage compensation well on time. “After assessing damages all across the district, a detailed report with a compensation component was submitted for its early release,” the government said in a release, adding that Simnani emphasised upon revenue and other officers to work in coordination with the horticulture department.

“He asked them to speed up their activities so that the process of compensation is geared up on a war-footing basis and the farmers will be able to get the compensation of their damaged crops,” the statement said.

Last week, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had announced farmers who suffered losses in the recent snowfall will be provided assistance. The early snowfall in Kashmir on October 22 and 23 put thousands of farmers in misery as the snow damaged fruit laden apple orchards, particularly in the Pir Panjal region of Shopian and Kulgam in south Kashmir. Farmers says 40-50% of their crop was still hanging on the trees, when the snow hit

Horticulture director Ajaz Ahmad Bhat who visited apple orchards in south Kashmir had said on Sunday that their initial analysis estimated around 30% of fruit crop had been damaged.

Before the snow, the horticulture department had issued an advisory to fruit growers in Kashmir, asking them to speed up apple harvest. Farmers, however, could not speed up harvesting owing to political turmoil in the region. Thousands of non-locals laborers, which have been an important labour component for the Kashmir farmers, have left the valley after a series of attacks by suspected militants left 11 civilians dead, including five non-local labourers and street vendors.

Kashmir is India’s largest apple grower with an average annual production of nearly 2,200 metric tonne. The apple industry fetches a revenue of nearly ₹1,300 crore.