J&K sub inspector recruitment scam: CBI arrests 7 more accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested seven more accused in the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) police sub inspector recruitment scam after raids for two days. Twenty accused have so far been arrested in the case.

The seven, including a head constable and constables of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and a J&K police officer, were produced before a Jammu court following their arrest on Thursday.

The CBI began the probe into the matter in August and booked 33 people following allegations of malpractices in the examination for the recruitment on March 27. The exam results were declared on June 4

The J&K administration ordered an inquiry after the violation of rules in assigning the task of setting the question paper to a Bengaluru-based private company came to light.

The CBI cited the probe into the matter and said candidates allegedly paid ₹20 to 30 lakh for accessing the question paper before the examination. “Searches were earlier conducted...[in] J&K, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka at the premises of accused [including retired and serving officials] and other persons which led to the recovery of a large number of incriminating documents and digital evidence.”

Nine of the accused are in judicial custody and four are in police custody. On Tuesday, the CBI conducted raids at seven locations in J&K, Punjab, and Haryana and picked up four suspects. Searches were earlier conducted at 77 locations including at the premises of the former chairman and controller of the J&K Services Selection Board. Cash of ₹61.79 lakh was also recovered.

The CBI on Monday arrested four accused including a former assistant sub-inspector of J&K Police and a CRPF constable.