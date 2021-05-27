J&K to construct 4,200km of road under PMGSY this fiscal

The Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) government plans to construct 4,200 kilometres of road connecting remote areas with Central assistance during 2021-22 under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

The PMGSY scheme was launched in 2001.

J&K chief secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam held a meeting with the principal secretary, Public Works Department (R&B), to review the progress made under the PMGSY in the previous financial year and fixed a target of completing 4,200km of road this fiscal.

Appreciating the progress made in the previous financial year, the chief secretary observed that the department has completed the construction of 3,300km of rural roads under various schemes.

“The projected target [this year] includes 800km and 3,400km rural road in Kashmir and Jammu province, respectively,” a government spokesman said, quoting Subrahmanyam.

The J&K chief secretary directed the principal secretary to periodically review district-wise progress for timely resolution of bottlenecks and associated challenges.

Officials said that since the scheme was implemented in J&K, around 14,053km of road has been completed, for which 90% of the fund came from the Centre, while 10% was arranged by the UT administration (or the erstwhile state).