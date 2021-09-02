J&K will open higher educational institutes once all students are vaccinated: LG

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the union territory will open higher educational institutes this month, once all students in the 18-plus group are vaccinated.

For the last couple of days, the government has been dropping hints about its willingness to open educational institutions soon.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Parents have been demanding the reopening of schools and higher educational institutions for some time. These will be reopened this month after all students are vaccinated.”

Earlier after a review of Covid-19 situation in the union territory, the government had allowed higher educational institutions, where 100% staff and students were vaccinated, to open for ‘limited on-site’ classes.

During the review, conducted under the chairmanship of chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta last week, it was reiterated that there was a need to continue with the existing containment measures in all districts “in view of the uneven trend observed in daily Covid cases”.

In an order on Sunday, the chief secretary had said that all educational institutes, including coaching centres, shall continue to remain closed for onsite or in-person teaching till further orders. However, higher educational institutions can be permitted to commence with limited in-person teaching, subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students and specific permission of deputy commissioners concerned. “Such institutions can organise special vaccination camps in consultation with the district administration,” the order said.

The other educational institutions can allow attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes. Schools and colleges have been closed in Jammu and Kashmir since March when the second wave of Covid-19 had started.