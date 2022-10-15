J&K: Major attack averted as IED detected on Sopore-Bandipore highway

A major tragedy was averted as security forces detected an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Sopore- Bandipore highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning, said officials.

The officials said that the IED was concealed in two gas cylinders, however, timely detection of the IED averted a big attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials said that the IED was more than 15 kilogram and could have caused huge damage. Besides civilians, the highway is frequently used by security forces, especially the Army. The IED was detected by joint teams of Rashtriya Rifles and the J&K police. Later bomb disposal squad diffused the IED.