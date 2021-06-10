Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K’s active Covid cases drop below 20,000 after 45 days

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:15 AM IST
A healthcare worker collects a nasal sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 1,098 fresh Covid-19 infections while 3,046 patients recovered from the disease, bringing down the active cases to below 20,000.

The overall active positive cases dropped to 19,852 after 2,102 patients were cured in Kashmir and 944 in Jammu division. The last time the UT had below 20,000 active cases was on April 25.

As many as 17 persons lost their lives to the contagion on Wednesday, taking the overall deaths to 4,118. The total cases in the region have reached 3,03,749.

There were 774 cases and 10 deaths in the valley. Jammu division saw 324 infections and seven fatalities. The UT had witnessed the highest daily deaths of 73 — 54 in Jammu and 19 in Kashmir — on May 17 during the second Covid wave.

Recoveries have reached 2,79,779, taking the cure rate to 92.10%.

Officials said that 52,256 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT with the total number of tests reaching 8.98 million.

With 254 cases, Srinagar saw the highest number of new infections, followed by 113 in Budgam. The cases in other 18 districts ranged between 8 and 97.

Srinagar and Jammu districts account for 1.19 lakh cases and 1,906 deaths. Jammu district has the highest number of fatalities at 1,104, followed by Srinagar with 802 deaths.

