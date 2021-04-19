Home / Cities / Others / J&K’s new infections shoot past 1,500, six more succumb
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1, 526 Covid-19 infections on Sunday, the highest single-day count since September 16, taking the Union Territory’s case tally to 1, 46, 692
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 02:39 AM IST
Passengers wait for Covid test upon their arrival at Jammu railway station, amid the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, in Jammu, Sunday. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1, 526 Covid-19 infections on Sunday, the highest single-day count since September 16, taking the Union Territory’s case tally to 1, 46, 692. With six fresh fatalities -- three each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions-- the toll reached 2,057, health officials said.

Of the new cases, 979 are from Kashmir division while 547 are from Jammu. Of the day’s cases, 226 are travelers.

So far, 63 people have lost their lives to the disease this month.

This is for the sixth consecutive day that the UT has recorded over 1,000 cases. J&K had an all-time high of 1, 698 daily cases on September 12, 2020.

Officials said with 520 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by Jammu with 299 cases, Baramulla 122, Reasi 88 (including 57 travelers), Pulwama 76 and Budgam 70. Two out of the 20 districts reported single-digit cases and Kishtwar had no cases.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily, reached 11,467, officials said.

On Sunday, 963 patients were discharged from various hospitals, including 422 from Kashmir and 541 from Jammu.

As many as 1, 33, 168 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 91.78% from the highest of around 98% which was seen in the first fortnight of February. Over 6.76 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the Union Territory so far.

In March, the UT had recorded 4, 519 Covid-19 infections and 37 deaths. In February, there were 1, 935 cases and 21 deaths.

The peak of the first Covid wave was in September when the UT had witnessed 37, 372 cases and 478 deaths.

