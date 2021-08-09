Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / J&K sees 122 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths
others

J&K sees 122 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 122 fresh novel coronavirus infections and three virus-induced infections on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 344 followed by Jammu district with 134 active cases (Representative Image/HT File)

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 122 fresh novel coronavirus infections and three virus-induced infections on Saturday .

While Kashmir witnessed 79 cases and a fatality, Jammu saw 43 infections and two fatalities. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 129 with active positive cases climbing to 1,400.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 344 followed by Jammu district with 134 active cases. The overall number of people who have recovered has reached 3,16,761 and the recovery rate has climbed to 98.2%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,22,550 and the death-toll to 4,389.

Officials said 61,005 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT. Officials said with 29 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 15 in Budgam. As many as 16 districts had no or single-digit cases. Jammu district has the highest number of fatalities at 1,139 , followed by Srinagar with 834 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP