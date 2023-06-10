Judo coach booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ a girl
Police are searching for the coach, who is still at large. The girl used to undertake judo lessons in a school.
MEERUT A judo coach has been booked under the Pocso Act for allegedly assaulting a minor girl sexually. The case was lodged in the Kankerkhera police station on Saturday. Police are searching for the coach, who is still at large.
Sharing further details, Abhishek Patel, circle officer, Daurala, said, “Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused coach. The girl is a 12-year-old and a case under POCSO Act has been registered against the coach on the complaint of the girl’s parents.”
Patel added that the girl used to undertake judo lessons in a school. “She was sexually assaulted by her coach on May 2. Family members of the girl took her to a hospital for treatment after a disorder in her menstrual cycle.”
