June 10 Atala violence: HC stays coercive action against Zeeshan Rahmani

The Allahabad high court has directed that no coercive action be taken against Zeeshan Rahmani of Prayagraj, an All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMM) leader, on Monday. Rahmani was made an accused in an FIR which was lodged in connection with June 10 violence which erupted in Prayagraj’s Atala area, after the Friday namaz.

Some people started shouting slogans after Friday prayers against the alleged inflammatory remarks made by a former BJP functionary against the Prophet which triggered large-scale violence in Atala.

The matter is related to a criminal case (case crime no-118 of 2022) registered for rioting and also under section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the police station – Khuldabad at Prayagraj district.

In another case, one Umar Khalid, a social activist, was also granted the same relief of no coercive action by another bench of the High Court.