June 10 Atala violence: Remand of two accused ends

Security forces deployed in old city area in Prayagraj. (HT File)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 11:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The 24-hour remand of the two accused of violence at Atala ended on Wednesday following which they were escorted back to Naini Central Jail in the morning.

Police officials questioned the two accused Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman in connection with the violence and persons who incited them to join the protests.

The police officials said that Mohd Ekhlaq gave information about one Hafiz who incited him and others to reach Atala on June 10. Ekhlaq was shown video footages and photographs of the violence for identification of his accomplices and other persons who were present there.

Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman also revealed some new names which include traders and local leaders. Khuldabad and Kareli police took information about the violence and related incidents besides their social media accounts. Police officials said that some other persons may also be taken on remand for questioning.

