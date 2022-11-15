Jungle safari begins in Amangarh tiger reserve

The long-pending demand to open western UP’s first tiger reserve Amangarh was fulfilled on Tuesday when it was declared opened for public and the first vehicle for safari entered the jungle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP MLA Sushant Singh flagged off the first vehicle and enjoyed the safari along with officials. Appreciating the efforts of forest officials, the MLA said that jungle safari in the reserve would open new job avenues for local youths.

Conservator of forests, Moradabad division Ramesh Chandra and divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bijnor Dr Anil Patel also participated in the inauguration and briefed people about the importance of forests and their significance.

Chief conservator of forests, Bareilly zone Lalit Verma said that two routes for jungle safari had been developed inside the forest on which people could enjoy watching animals. He said that the forest had a population of tigers, elephants, leopards, swamp deer, bears and many other animals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Beginning of eco-tourism would open up multiple opportunities for local residents, including youths”, said Verma and added that it would also help in conservation of local ecology.

Verma added that presently 5 Gypsies were available for the jungle safari and 14 local youths were given training to become qualified guides. “They will earn by guiding tourists inside the jungle,” said Verma who anticipated that tourism in Amangarh would gradually pick up and attract more tourists.

Amangarh Tiger Reserve is situated in Bijnor district and shares its boundaries with Jim Corbett National Park of Uttarakhand. The forest is spread over a large area which also works as buffer zone of Corbett Park.

Amangarh is well-connected through roads from national capital Delhi, Dehradun and Moradabad. The nearest railway station is Najibabad which is connected to Delhi and Moradabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}